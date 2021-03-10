SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council announces a call for arts programming proposals by nonprofit organizations.

All proposed projects must begin no earlier than June 1 and be completed within 12 months, culminating with a capstone event that is accessible and open to the public. Online applications will be available throughout March with an April 1 submission deadline.

SEMAC offers three grant opportunities this spring with some changes:

• Grant ceilings are reduced with the goal of awarding funds to more individuals and arts organizations.

• The application process is simpler with no LOI stage. However, the SEMAC Review Criteria will still be the basis for evaluation.

• No matching funds are required.

Individual artists and culture bearers still have time to apply for the following.

Pandemic Relief Grants: For working artists and culture bearers who can demonstrate a loss of essential artistic income due to the pandemic. Applications will be accepted through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. Awards are $1,500.

Arts Organizations with no current programming grants are eligible for one of the following, but not both. Projects may begin as soon as June 1, 2021, conditions permitting, and all funds must be spent before June 30, 2022.

Programming Grants for Arts Organizations (Presenter/Production Assistance and Small Towns/Rural Areas categories) in the amount of $3,000: Virtual or in-person capstone events are required. Applications will be accepted March 1 to April 1, 2021.

Arts and Cultural Heritage Grants have a $6,000 ceiling. These grants are open to arts organizations and equity organizations. The purpose is to provide arts programming, either virtually or in person, as conditions permit. The application window opens March 1 with a due date of April 1.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org. With limited funding available each fiscal year, every SEMAC grant category is competitive and includes an LOI stage used as an initial screening for eligibility.

SEMAC, a non-profit arts agency, is designated by the State of Minnesota Arts Board as the regional arts council for eleven southeastern Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund