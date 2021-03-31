expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

By Mike Stoll

Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

11 thefts reported in Austin since June 2020

An increase in metal prices has resulted in an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Southeast Minnesota. While many of the incidents have occured in Rochester, vehicles in Austin have also been targeted.

“The Austin Police Department has taken six catalytic converter thefts to date in 2021,” said Austin Police Det. Dustin Hicks. “In at least one of those reports, converters were stolen from multiple vehicles in one location. The APD has taken a total of 11 reports in the past year, with the first report being in June of 2020. The thefts have occurred in all four quadrants of the city, with no obvious sign of a particular target area.”

Catalytic converters often contain precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. According to the Monex Precious Metals index, platinum is currently worth about $1,160 per ounce, while palladium is almost as much as $2,600 per ounce. Scrap metal dealers like to purchase catalytic converters for their precious metals.

Hicks said that thieves use saws to remove the converters.

“The converters have mostly, if not all, been cut off with some type of saw,” he said. “Broken saw blades suspected of being used in the removal of the converters have been recovered from at least one scene. The blade(s) appear to be from a reciprocating, or ‘sawzall’ type saw.”

The thefts are still under investigation and police do not have enough information to determine if the thefts are being carried out by one individual or multiple people.

“Through interagency communication, it is believed that there are groups and individuals that travel throughout the state stealing catalytic converters,” Hicks said. “The APD is working with other local agencies and local scrap yards to identify individuals of interest and bring an end to these thefts.”

In the meantime, Hicks advised that residents take the following steps to avoid catalytic converter theft:

• Park your vehicle in a secure garage whenever possible.

• If no garage is accessible, park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

• Install motion activated lights and/or a video surveillance system.

• Park as close to a residence or building entrance as possible.

• Protective clamps or straps can be installed around catalytic converters, creating a protective barrier.

More News

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Austin Packers

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

News

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Mower County

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Mower County

American Rescue Plan brings change, tax credit to health insurance

Mower County

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

News

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Mower County

Austin seeing increase in street sweeping

Mower County

REAL ID full enforcement deadline six months away

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

Education

Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

Business

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

Mower County

LIFE rose sale delivery postponed

Mower County

PHOTO: People First Aktion Club gives to Paint the Town Pink

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assaulting and threatening to kill two individuals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin woman charged in mid-March burglary

News

Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

Mower County

DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations

Education

Minnesota Youth Institute offers leadership opportunities, $1K scholarships to HS students

News

Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

News

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway