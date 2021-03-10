expand
March 9, 2021

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:03 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a March 2 fire that damaged property in rural Elkton.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, a fire was reported at about 6:01 p.m. on March 2 in the 18800 block of 710th Avenue in rural Elkton. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Adams, Grand Meadow and Spring Valley all responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, a deputy located the property’s resident, who was attempting to pull a vehicle from the garage with flames showing on the first floor on the north side of the residence. After exiting the vehicle, he confirmed that there were no other occupants in the residence.

The resident advised that he had been in the residence earlier, but left and went to another building on the property. Upon returning to the residence, he could hear the smoke alarms and could smell smoke as he entered on the south side of the residence, near the kitchen. When he went to the north side of the residence, he observed fire on the floor in an office area where a space heater had been.

The structure received severe fire and smoke damage. There is no damage estimate at this time.

The property is owned by Diamond D LLC and is insured.

