Roy A. Norland, 92

Roy Allen Norland, age 92 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living. He was born May 12, 1928 in Paulina, Iowa, to Stanley and Alice (Lees) Norland, attended grade schools in the Austin area, and was a Class of 1946 graduate from Adams High School, where he was a member of the football team. On April 30, 1949, Roy was united in marriage to Urma Steinbrink at Grace Lutheran Church Parsonage in Austin. The couple shared 71 years of marriage and together raised four children. He worked in the machine shop at Hormel Foods from 1946 until his retirement 1985. He was a union shop steward and referred to by many as “the peacemaker.” Roy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as usher, Council member and Sunday School helper. He was active in the pheasant-rearing program at the Cedar Valley Conservation Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveled both across Europe and the U.S., including spending several winters with Urma traveling across the country in their motorhome.

Roy was a faithful Monday morning volunteer and board member of the Grandview Cemetery Association until health prevented him from doing so, and was recently honored for his services. He enjoyed learning and experiencing new things, was always helping others, and could fix just about anything. His primary focus was his family. Roy loved sharing his mechanical knowledge with his children and treasured the time he spent with both his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy impacted the lives of everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Urma Norland; sons, Steven Norland, Jeffrey (Joyce) Norland, James (Cheryl) Norland; daughter, Linda (Brad) Clifford; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Eldon Norland, Paul (Becky) Norland; sister, Beverly (Irl) Madsen; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Steinbrink, Patricia Flanders, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Alice Norland; infant son, John Norland; infant daughter, LuAnn Norland; brother, Kenneth Norland; sister, Clarice Norland; father- and mother-in-law, Francis and Gertrude Steinbrink; sisters-in-law, Sally and Ethel Norland, and Betty Steinbrink; brothers-in-law, Lloyd and Robert Steinbrink and Clayton Flanders.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Grandview Cemetery, Grace Lutheran Church, or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.