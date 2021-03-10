expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Shawn Marie Stellmach, 46, of Rose Creek has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Shawn Marie Stellmach, 46

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Nov. 20, 2019, about purchasing methamphetamine from Stellmach. The CRI said he needed to drop money off to Stellmach before she left for the Twin Cities area to pick up a quantity of methamphetamine. The CRI was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, then monitored as he went to Stellmach’s Austin residence in the 300 block of Second Avenue Southwest. The CRI entered Stellmach’s residence and the detectives heard Stellmach and the CRI talking about weights and money amounts for the drugs. The CRI dropped off the money, then met with the detectives at a predetermined location and returned the transmitter. 

On Nov. 21, 2019, the CRI contacted a detective and advised that he could pick up the methamphetamine from Stellmach. Police met with the CRI and searched his person and vehicle. The CRI was again provided with the audio transmitter and monitored as he went to Stellmach’s residence. He arrived at the location and purchased 25.535 grams of methamphetamine. The CRI then left the residence and surrendered the drugs to police at a predetermined location.

A review of Stellmach’s criminal record shows prior convictions for check forgery, possession of counterfeit checks, theft and identity theft.

She will make her first court appearance on Thursday.

More News

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Man charged with soliciting child

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Peggy Keener: Eating with wild abandon

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

Mower County

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Mower County

SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

News

Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’

Agriculture

South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

News

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

News

Majority of MN students now have option to attend school in person

Agriculture

Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers donate to local 4-H Clubs

News

At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case

News

$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

News

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

News

Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked

News

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

News

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Mower County

Landowner enrollment set to begin for Walk-In Access program

News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Health

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

News

Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial