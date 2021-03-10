Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Shawn Marie Stellmach, 46, of Rose Creek has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) on Nov. 20, 2019, about purchasing methamphetamine from Stellmach. The CRI said he needed to drop money off to Stellmach before she left for the Twin Cities area to pick up a quantity of methamphetamine. The CRI was provided with buy money and an audio transmitter, then monitored as he went to Stellmach’s Austin residence in the 300 block of Second Avenue Southwest. The CRI entered Stellmach’s residence and the detectives heard Stellmach and the CRI talking about weights and money amounts for the drugs. The CRI dropped off the money, then met with the detectives at a predetermined location and returned the transmitter.

On Nov. 21, 2019, the CRI contacted a detective and advised that he could pick up the methamphetamine from Stellmach. Police met with the CRI and searched his person and vehicle. The CRI was again provided with the audio transmitter and monitored as he went to Stellmach’s residence. He arrived at the location and purchased 25.535 grams of methamphetamine. The CRI then left the residence and surrendered the drugs to police at a predetermined location.

A review of Stellmach’s criminal record shows prior convictions for check forgery, possession of counterfeit checks, theft and identity theft.

She will make her first court appearance on Thursday.