expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Ronald C. White, 77

By Daily Herald

Published 2:40 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Ronald C. White, 77

Ronald Charles White, age 77 of Austin, Minnesota, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home in Austin. Ronald was born on March 21, 1943 in Austin, Minnesota to Delbert and Marie (Brinkman) White. Ronald attended school at Austin High. He married Susan Klein in 1962. They parted after twenty-nine years. He later met the love of his life, soul mate Kristine Burch. Ron resided in Austin, Minnesota his whole life. His hobbies included fly fishing lure crafting, which he was quite talented at. He also enjoyed old movies, especially Westerns. Ron loved country and classical music. His old movie and varied music collection is one to be envied. Ron drove cab for Austin Cab Company for twenty-eight years, some of which included ambulance service for the community. Over the years, Ron also held jobs at Culligan, Bissen TV & Appliance, Hormel, and lastly the YMCA. He received multiple letters of recommendation from previous employers. Ron was a kind-hearted family man with a positive attitude and winning smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Gene (Audrey Klemmer) White, Owatonna, MN; three nieces, Connie Jensen, Faribault, MN, Marjorie (David) Hatten, Victoria, MN, Jamie White, Rochester, MN; two nephews, Michael (Rose) White, Winnebago, MN, Mark (Lisa) White, Austin, MN; cousin, Edward (Barbara) Brinkman, Aredale, Iowa. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Marie White; brother, Charles; and soul mate, Kristine Burch.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Packers make history in an unprecedented season

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring, storm dumps around 7 inches in Mower

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Mower County

APL accepting submissions for Edible Book Festival 2021

Health

Swift: ‘You should take whatever vaccine is available’

Mower County

Street assessment hearings on city council agenda

Mower County

PHOTOS: All Around Austin by Troy Nelson

Education

APS proficiency scores show a district holding steady

News

PHOTOS: Tasty afternoon at the Nature Center

News

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

Mower County

County Board candidates address budget and tax levy

Mower County

‘You are loved’

Mower County

Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

News

Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online

News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra agrees on 2-year contract extension

News

COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

Health

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

News

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19