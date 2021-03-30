Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

Singers from Riverland Community College’s choir joined singers from around the state for a virtual choir project recently.

A partnership of community college choirs from Riverland, Anoka-Ramsey, Fergus Falls, Minneapolis College, Normandale, and North Hennepin made this recording to allow students to connect with each other while also creating and learning.

The song, “Love is Love is Love,” was written by Minnesota composer Abbie Bettinis to honor all victims of hate crimes. It combines elements from The Beatles, ancient church chants, and words from Lin Manuel Miranda, composer of “ Hamilton.”

You can also hear Riverland’s own virtual choir project, a techno-classical piece, from Spring 2020 at https://youtu.be/MeM5aAfRgPo.

The Riverland Music department continues to grow in size and scope, offering a variety of courses, performances, opportunities, and concerts. Some students involved in Riverland Music ensembles intend to be music majors; however, participation is open to all students. Riverland’s ensembles give regular performances throughout the state and region and have appeared in Alice Tulley Hall (Lincoln Center), and Carnegie Hall.

Any Riverland student is welcome to join the College Choir. The choir rehearses in-person with safety protocols in place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on the Austin campus.

ONLINE:

Find more about the project at: www.facebook.com/RiverlandTheatreMusic