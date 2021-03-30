expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Renae Christine (Seljeseth) Russell

By Daily Herald

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Renae Christine (Seljeseth) Russell

Renae passed away in the hospital in Tomball, Texas from heart failure, pneumonia, and COVID-19 on March 22, 2021. She was born October 19, 1959 in Austin, Minnesota, to Helen (Bonnett) and Melvin Seljeseth. She was the youngest of nine children.

Renae grew up on the family farm in Rose Creek. She attended Rose Creek High School and obtained her GED. Not long after high school she married the love of her life, Roger Russell on September 2, 1978 in Excelsior, Minnesota. Throughout their marriage they were blessed with three sons and four grandchildren. Renae cherished her family time and holidays with them. As a teen, Renae was a member of the Salvation Army Church Band and youth group in Austin, Minnesota. Renae was still a member of the Salvation Army Church in Texas. Renae loved music and loved to listen to Roger and their sons sing and play their guitars in church. Renae loved her job working as a licensed registered nurse.

Renae is survived by her husband, Roger Russell of 42 years, their three sons, Roger Russell Jr., Derrik Russell, and Thomas Russell all of Magnolia, TX; four grandchildren, Derrick Russell Jr., Levi Russell, Josilyn Russell, and Annistyn Russell; brother, Tharen (Linda) Seljeseth, Owatonna, MN; sisters, Major LaVonne (Major Alan) Fones, Foley, MN, Colleen (Earl) Sletten, Owatonna, MN, Sonya (Roger) Hofner, Dexter, MN; sister-in-law, Judy Seljeseth, Owatonna, MN; many nieces and nephews; and Renae’s treasured best friends, Michelle and Troy Wilson.

Preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Bonnett) Shawback and Melvin Seljeseth; brothers, Frederick (Lucky) Fitzwater, EuGene Fitzwater, and Larry Seljeseth; and sister, Marlene Wengel.

More News

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Austin Packers

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

News

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Mower County

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Mower County

American Rescue Plan brings change, tax credit to health insurance

Mower County

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

News

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Mower County

Austin seeing increase in street sweeping

Mower County

REAL ID full enforcement deadline six months away

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

Education

Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

Business

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

Mower County

LIFE rose sale delivery postponed

Mower County

PHOTO: People First Aktion Club gives to Paint the Town Pink

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assaulting and threatening to kill two individuals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin woman charged in mid-March burglary

News

Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

Mower County

DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations

Education

Minnesota Youth Institute offers leadership opportunities, $1K scholarships to HS students

News

Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

News

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway