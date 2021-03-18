expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Rebels move past Knights, will play Burros Friday

By Daily Herald

Published 9:14 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The top-seeded Southland boys basketball team took care of business as they beat No. 17 Kingsland (4-12 overall) 69-51 in a Section 1A opener in Adams Wednesday.

Ethan Forthun scored 20 points for the Rebels (16-2 overall), who will now host No. 8 seeded Lanesboro in the Section 1A Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Southland 39  30  –  69

Kingsland 21  30  –  51

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 20; Harrison Hanna, 15; Dan Boe, 12; Eli Wolff, 9; Nick Boe, 5; Sorenson, 4; Christian Hjelmen, 4; free throws: 62 percent (5-for-8)

More News

Lourdes knocks off Austin girls hockey team

Bruins slide back in the standings after loss to Norsemen

Lyle-Pacelli boys take it to UCA in tournament opener

Rebels move past Knights, will play Burros Friday

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Battle over George Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

News

Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into ‘micropolitan’ areas

Mower County

New social group starts up in Austin

News

Pandemic brought more people outdoors — and parks are planning for a busier future

Albert Lea

PHOTOS: Inspiring learning through art

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Mower County

Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

Education

Eberhart finalists named

Law Enforcement

PHOTO: Tischer promoted

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring, storm dumps around 7 inches in Mower

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning