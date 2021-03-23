Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — A railcar carrying molasses exploded in Cannon Falls Tuesday morning, leaving a sticky mess, but causing no injuries, according to police.

According to authorities, the explosion happened about 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility in Cannon Falls, which is about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities.

The railcar’s molasses contents was sprayed in the surrounding area. Although there were no injuries, police said the explosion caused significant structural damage to a building.

No hazardous substance were involved, officials said. Police did not say what might have caused the explosion or how much molasses was lost.

Cannon Falls firefighters, Goodhue County sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.