March 13, 2021

Evie Mohrfeld: Push forward the clocks, look back to memories

By Evie Mohrfeld

As you get ready to change your clocks because of daylight savings time, we notice the lawns are also  looking greener.

The tulips will soon be popping up as we all slowly make our way to a somewhat normal life again.

The fun of sorting out pictures will be put aside until another time, and more photos are probably going to be added this year. Here are the 17 destinations, which I challenged you with in my last column.

1. Winnebago Industries: Forest City, Iowa

2. Summer theater at popular Iowa lake: Lake Okoboji

3. Grotto of Redemption Shrine: West Bend, Iowa

4. Seed Savers Exchange: Decorah, Iowa

5. Gooseberry Falls State Park: Two Harbors, Minnesota

6. Congdon Mansion: Duluth, Minnesota

7. Fireside Dinner Theatre: Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

8. Steamboat Arabia: Kansas City, Missouri

9. Harry Truman Museum: Kansas City, Missouri

10. Buddy Holly Tribute: Clear Lake, Iowa

11. Dinner at a milking parlor: Wisconsin Dells

12. National Balloon Festival: Albuquerque, New Mexico

13. Celebration Belle Cruise: Dubuque, Iowa

14. Polka Festival: New Ulm, Minnesota or Oktoberfest

15. Cape Cod: Massachusetts

16. Little Mermaid on the Harbor: Copenhagen, Denmark

17. Large population of hummingbirds: Costa Rica

Next week’s column will continue 18-25. You have done well if you scored perfect on these destinations so far.  The 25th will be a more extended tour and I will be sharing more details about that tour.

We are looking out from under the covers and can see the end in sight. Keeping your mask on, even after your completed shot or shots, will have us all meeting new people who are smiling and happy to see us. Stick with it, as I am looking forward to seeing you all again in the not too distant future.

The Mower County Senior Center will be waiting for us.

