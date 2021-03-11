expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

By Mike Stoll

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a burglary was reported Wednesday morning at Struck Chiropractic.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police were called at 7:44 a.m. on Wednesday. Struck Chiropractic employees reported to police that several computers had been stolen.

There was no evidence of property damage to enter the building, McKichan said.

The case has been forwarded to a detective and remains under investigation.

More News

Packers advance athletes to state in six events in swimming and diving

Riddle nets a hat trick as Bruins beat Wilderness

Southland withstands Hayfield’s push in big win on the road

Seniors lead Athletics to a conference title

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

News

Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota

News

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

Mower County

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Mower County

SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

News

Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’

Agriculture

South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

News

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

News

Majority of MN students now have option to attend school in person