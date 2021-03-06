expand
March 6, 2021

Packers take sixth in Big Nine swimming and diving meet

By Daily Herald

Published 10:31 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

The Austin boys swimming and diving team took sixth out of 12 teams in the Big Nine meet at Rochester Mayo Friday.

The Austin 200-medley relay team of Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin and Riley Haugen took third as they had the third fastest time in AHS history and the 200-freestyle relay team of Kelly, Walkup, Kenny Cabeen and Haugen took second.

Kelly took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and he tied for first in the 200-yard freestyle with Rochester Mayo’s Ethan Yao.

Team standings: 1. Northfield 413.5; 2. Rochester Century 354; 3. Rochester Mayo 254; 4. Mankato West 229.5; 5. Mankato East 222; 6. Austin 220; 7. Winona 152.5; 8. Red Wing 114; 9. Owatonna 101; 10. Rochester John Marshall 70; 11. Faribault 66.5; 12. Albert Lea 58

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin and Riley Haugen (third, 1:40.85)

200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:44.37); Tate Miller (12th, 1:58.09); Kyle Mayer (30th, 2:10.71)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (third, 2:07.34); Adam Pike (22nd, 2:35.07)

50-freestyle: Riley Huagen (seventh, 23.53); Kenny Cabeen (20th, 24.90); Matthew Grush (21st, 24.99)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (fourth, 240.00); Isaiah Cabeen (14th, 172.25)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (ninth, 58.61); Matthew Grush (19th, 1:05.32)

100-freestyle: Riley Haugen (16th, 54.49); Kenny Cabeen (17th, 53.74); Zachary Evenson (34th, 1:02.42)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (seventh, 5:27.83); Thomas Asmus (25th, 6:13.26)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen (second, 1:31.95)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fifth, 58.08); Kyle Mayer (19th, 1:06.39); Adam Pike (20th, 1:06.55)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 56.95); Jackson Barry (12th, 1:10.83); Thomas Herirck (22nd, 1:19.04)

400-freestyle relay: Tate Miller, Matthew Grush, Adam Pike, Kenny Cabeen (seventh, 3:43.77)

