expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

Packer girls will face a tough test against Hill Murray in state quarterfinals

By Daily Herald

Published 9:54 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

The Austin girls basketball team will open up state tournament play against Hill Murray at a day, time and location to be determined.

Hill Murray (19-1 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 1 and it has outscored its opponents on average of 62.6-32.6 points per game.

The Pioneers have won 19 straight after they lost their season opener to Minnetonka 69-46. They beat Mahtomedi 56-53 the Section 4AAA title game.

Austin (11-4 overall) has a QRF rating of No. 14 and the Packers have outscored opponents on average of 59.4-47.5 this season.

Austin has won four straight and it beat Albert Lea 45-30 in the Section 1AAA title game.

More News

Packer girls will face a tough test against Hill Murray in state quarterfinals

Minotauros rally to beat Bruins in OT

Holly Johnson: Woman of strength and caring

Chance of a lifetime

Business

Chance of a lifetime

Local Government

County Board candidates address infrastructure

News

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

News

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Health

State sees increase in active COVID cases

Business

Hormel appoints Smiley group VP of Corporate Strategy

Education

APS board, admin free strategic roadmap

News

Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Business

Workforce Development hosting forum

Health

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Agriculture

Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

News

Theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

News

Chauvin’s trial offers a glimpse into juror elimination

News

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

News

Biden assails Ga. voting law as ‘atrocity,’ Kemp lashes back

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

News

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Mower County

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Education

PHOTOS: Woodshop on the go