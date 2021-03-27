Packer girls will face a tough test against Hill Murray in state quarterfinals

The Austin girls basketball team will open up state tournament play against Hill Murray at a day, time and location to be determined.

Hill Murray (19-1 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 1 and it has outscored its opponents on average of 62.6-32.6 points per game.

The Pioneers have won 19 straight after they lost their season opener to Minnetonka 69-46. They beat Mahtomedi 56-53 the Section 4AAA title game.

Austin (11-4 overall) has a QRF rating of No. 14 and the Packers have outscored opponents on average of 59.4-47.5 this season.

Austin has won four straight and it beat Albert Lea 45-30 in the Section 1AAA title game.