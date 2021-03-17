expand
March 17, 2021

Photo by Troy Nelson

Our opinion: Your picture is worth 1,000 words

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

There can be no real argument against the knowledge that Austin and the surrounding area have some pretty good things going for it.

We see it in so many of the stories we print in the Austin Daily Herald and those times we’re out at  events within our coverage area.

To that end we also have come to know that our readers have captured some pretty spectacular things whether that be a deer passing through a yard, a fabulous sunset or just a pretty flower or plant.

We invite you to share those photos in the Austin Daily Herald by submitting your outstanding images for “In the Public Eye.”

This has been created to really showcase those images you capture on a daily basis. This past Saturday you may have noticed our first one featuring photos by Troy Nelson. Each time we will aim to showcase 2-5 photos (as many as we can fit within that number).

Our goal is to feature one gallery in each Saturday of the Austin Daily Herald. Each collection you send us can be a variety of things. If you snapped a few photos from this past snow storm we had Monday, then we would like to help you share those. Keep in mind, they don’t necessarily have to be from a single event. Maybe a group of photos showing off spring as it takes bloom.

Be sure to include a full name of the person who took the pictures with some description behind the photos. Please try to send the photos at 300 dpi resolution. Images can be shared at photodesk@austindailyherald.com with the subject head of the email reading: In the Public Eye.

Let’s help spread, through images, what makes our area so special.

