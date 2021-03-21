Oswald sets career scoring record as Blossoms move past Burros

The No. 2 seeded Blooming Prairie girls basketball team knocked off No. 10 Lanesboro (10-10 overall) by a score of 45-34 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in BP Saturday.

Lanesboro jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the Awesome Blossoms, who didn’t grab an advantage until Anna Pauly hit two free throws late in the first half.

BP senior Megan Oswald, who is already BP’s all-time steals and rebounding leader, became BP’s all-time leading scorer as she reached the 1,552 point mark. The previous record was held by BP grad Taylor Hagen.

BP (17-3 overall) will take on No. 3 seeded Kingsland in the Section 1A semifinals in Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lanesboro 16 18 – 34

BP 19 26 – 45

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 16 P; Megan Oswald, 11; Allison Krohnberg, 7; Anna Pauly, 7; Emily Miller 4; free throws: 71 percent (17-for-24)