Oswald and Bruns lead BP to a first round win

The No. 2 seeded Awesome Blossoms ran past No. 15 Spring Grove (3-13 overall) by a score of 58-24 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in BP Thursday.

Megan Oswald put up 19 points and nine rebounds for BP (16-3 overall) and Bobbie Bruns added 16 points and seven assists.

BP will host No. 10 Lanesboro at 7 p.m. Saturday.

SG 5 19 — 24

BP 38 20 — 58

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 18; Bobbie Bruns, 17; Anna Pauly, 10; Melanie Winzenburg, 3; Allison Krohnberg, 3; Macy Lembke, 3; Maren Forystek, 3; Emily Miller, 2; free throws: 62 percent (8-for-13)