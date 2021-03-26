expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

By Associated Press

Published 5:01 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

TAYLORS FALLS — One man was killed and another was injured in an apparent rock climbing accident in eastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the lower landing at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls Thursday about 4 p.m. on a report of a rock climbing fall with unknown injuries.

Deputies found two adult male victims at the scene, one conscious and the other unconscious and not breathing.

A 31-year-old Savage man was transported to the hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin before he was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The other man, a 23-year-old from Minneapolis, was pronounced dead.

The men have not been identified.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service are investigating.

The park along the St. Croix River is a popular destination for rock climbers.

More News

County Board candidates address infrastructure

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

Local Government

County Board candidates address infrastructure

News

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

News

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Health

State sees increase in active COVID cases

Business

Hormel appoints Smiley group VP of Corporate Strategy

Education

APS board, admin free strategic roadmap

News

Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Business

Workforce Development hosting forum

Health

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Agriculture

Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

News

Theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

News

Chauvin’s trial offers a glimpse into juror elimination

News

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

News

Biden assails Ga. voting law as ‘atrocity,’ Kemp lashes back

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

News

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Mower County

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Education

PHOTOS: Woodshop on the go

Austin Packers

Historic Surge