March 10, 2021

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

By Daily Herald

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Just a reminder — it’s March. A reminder because Mower County and the rest of Southeast Minnesota has been placed in a tornado watch through through 8 p.m. tonight.

Fourteen counties are included in the watch including Mower, Steele and Dodge counties

Mower is also under a wind advisory that’s scheduled to go into affect at 5 p.m. tonight and last through noon on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day into tonight with highs nipping at the mid-60s.

Rain amounts are expected to be low, except higher should a thunderstorm develops.

