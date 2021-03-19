Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

After being temporarily closed due to multiple cases of COVID-19, the Mower County Justice Center will be reopening to the public on Monday, March 22.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said the facility underwent a cleaning and disinfecting treatment.

During the closure, which began on March 3, business at the Mower County Justice Center was conducted by appointment only.

“We want to protect the public health and make sure we have enough employees to keep the place open,” Sandvik said of the closure. “If we have a (COVID) hotspot there, we don’t want the public coming in and spreading it.”