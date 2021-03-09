expand
March 9, 2021

Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers donate to local 4-H Clubs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Donations to help students’ agricultural involvement

 

The Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers understand the importance of supporting the county’s young agricultural leaders by donating money to 11 4-H clubs within the county.

“We felt it has been a hard year for everyone – especially students,” said Mower County Corn and Soybean Board Chair Joel Nelson. “We understand the impact 4-H has on students’ future success if they choose to follow an agricultural career path.”

The board donated a total of $1,100 in funding to the 4-H clubs with each club receiving $100.

“The donation is a small gesture to get youth involved in their community and open their eyes to the opportunities corn and soybeans have locally,” Nelson said.

The Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota.

The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.

