March 8, 2021

Herald file photo

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

By Associated Press

Published 8:58 am Monday, March 8, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 10% of Minnesotans have now gotten shots to guard against the coronavirus, but state health officials say the spread of a more contagious version of the pandemic makes it important to avoid spring break travel.

Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, pointed to recent infections in the state that highlight the risk of such travel. She said the state health department urges people to consider delaying nonessential travel.

Lynfield said people who must travel should follow safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including getting tested two to three days before leaving and avoiding contact with others for two weeks before the travel.

Minnesota has found 165 cases of a variant first identified in the United Kingdom last year that is more contagious.

On Sunday, the state reported 897 more coronavirus infections and four deaths linked to COVID-19. The seven-day average for new cases is 774.

With the latest numbers, the seven-day average for new cases stood at about 774. That’s well below the peak of November.

