expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

By Associated Press

Published 8:28 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people 65 and older.

The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once. Walz said the next two priority groups include people with underlying health conditions and those at a risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday — well ahead of schedule,” Walz said in a statement. “More Minnesotans will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week.”

The next two phases include about 1.8 million individuals who will be able to get their shots beginning Wednesday.

They include Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions such as sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant and those who have oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions.

Food processing plant workers and other targeted essential employees are also included.

The next phases also include Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions as identified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Those individuals 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions and Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing are also eligible.

More News

Four players reach double figures as Grand Meadow boys beat Kingsland

Duane E. Wigham

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

News

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

News

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Mower County

Landowner enrollment set to begin for Walk-In Access program

News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Health

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

News

Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

News

Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

News

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Mower County

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

Business

The perfect time

News

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Education

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

Austin Living

Austin Living: Slice of Heaven

Education

Greibrock Austin Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Mower County

AFD completes training to be ‘MnFIRE Aware’ of cardiac risks firefighters faces

News

State data shows disparities in race, ethnicity of who’s getting vaccinated

Business

Community food shelves to receive needed support from Furniture Mart USA’s campaign

Mower County

Cumulative county COVID cases reaches 4,100 as active cases double

News

Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

News

Appeals court says judge in Chauvins case ‘erred,’ must reconsider additional murder charge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 21-27

Education

Education Briefs