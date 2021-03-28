expand
March 29, 2021

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states

By Associated Press

Published 5:44 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Republican Minnesota state representative is proposing legislation that would let Minnesota counties secede from the state and join border states.

Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, introduced the bill Thursday and tweeted out an image promoting a union with South Dakota. It shows nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro as part of a newly imagined South Dakota.

“Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave,” read a webpage on Munson’s campaign website.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to support Munson’s idea by retweeting his plan with a note that said her state will “roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility” and freedom.

Noem appeared in ad campaign attempting in July to persuade Minnesota businesses into relocating to South Dakota by promoting its looser COVID-19 restrictions.

Opponents have blasted the bill as a publicity stunt and said it would not only involve time and money, it would require approval from county boards, the Legislature, Congress and voters.

