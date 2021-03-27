MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Yoga therapy can improve quality of life for people living with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic pain. And now Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an opportunity to give yoga therapy a try.

Mayo Clinic Health System will offer a free virtual webinar, “Yoga Therapy: Relieve Pain, Manage Stress,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Michele Hoffman, a Mayo Clinic Health System yoga therapist, will lead the class.

Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical poses, breathing practices, meditation and relaxation techniques. Although all yoga is potentially therapeutic and healing, yoga therapy is the specific application of yogic tools to address a person’s physical, mental and emotional needs. Yoga therapy is a safe way of working with the natural capacity of your body and mind to optimize well-being.

Hoffman will teach gentle yoga poses that can be performed sitting in a chair or standing using a chair. She will also teach breathing practices and relaxation techniques that can relieve muscle tension, reduce pain, increase energy, enhance mood and improve sleep.

Search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website to register. When you register, you will receive an email with a link that will allow you to access the meeting. Check your junk mail if you don’t receive this email.