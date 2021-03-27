expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

By Daily Herald

Published 7:02 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Yoga therapy can improve quality of life for people living with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic pain. And now Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an opportunity to give yoga therapy a try.

Mayo Clinic Health System will offer a free virtual webinar, “Yoga Therapy: Relieve Pain, Manage Stress,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Michele Hoffman, a Mayo Clinic Health System yoga therapist, will lead the class.

Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical poses, breathing practices, meditation and relaxation techniques. Although all yoga is potentially therapeutic and healing, yoga therapy is the specific application of yogic tools to address a person’s physical, mental and emotional needs. Yoga therapy is a safe way of working with the natural capacity of your body and mind to optimize well-being.

Hoffman will teach gentle yoga poses that can be performed sitting in a chair or standing using a chair. She will also teach breathing practices and relaxation techniques that can relieve muscle tension, reduce pain, increase energy, enhance mood and improve sleep.

Search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website to register. When you register, you will receive an email with a link that will allow you to access the meeting. Check your junk mail if you don’t receive this email.

More News

County Board candidates address infrastructure

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

Local Government

County Board candidates address infrastructure

News

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

News

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Health

State sees increase in active COVID cases

Business

Hormel appoints Smiley group VP of Corporate Strategy

Education

APS board, admin free strategic roadmap

News

Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Business

Workforce Development hosting forum

Health

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Agriculture

Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

News

Theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

News

Chauvin’s trial offers a glimpse into juror elimination

News

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

News

Biden assails Ga. voting law as ‘atrocity,’ Kemp lashes back

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

News

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Mower County

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Education

PHOTOS: Woodshop on the go

Austin Packers

Historic Surge