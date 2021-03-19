Mary Jo Rasmussen

Mary Jo (JoJo) Rasmussen born 11/29/1938 to Hildur and William Guintire, departed from her loving family on 1/19/2021.

Mary Jo was proceeded in death by her husband Dayle Rasmussen, her parents, siblings Julie Bawek, Bill Guintire, and her special friend Clayton Barnett. She is survived by her daughters Karee (Mark) Schmiesing, Elizabeth (Steve) Schwarz and Heather (Paul) Jennissen; Grandchildren Jacob Schmiesing, Jobeth (Jacob) Sheldon, Samantha Schwarz and Ava Jennissen; Great grandchildren Juddson Schmiesing, Grant Sheldon, Greta Sheldon and Garrett Sheldon. Mary Jo is also survived by her brother Jack Guintire and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo enjoyed time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, vacations at the beach and antiquing.

A mother’s love is special. She is greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held in Austin, MN at a date to be determined.