expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Mary Jo Rasmussen

By Daily Herald

Published 10:51 am Friday, March 19, 2021

Mary Jo (JoJo) Rasmussen born 11/29/1938 to Hildur and William Guintire, departed from her loving family on 1/19/2021.

Mary Jo was proceeded in death by her husband Dayle Rasmussen, her parents, siblings Julie Bawek, Bill Guintire, and her special friend Clayton Barnett. She is survived by her daughters Karee (Mark) Schmiesing, Elizabeth (Steve) Schwarz and Heather (Paul) Jennissen; Grandchildren Jacob Schmiesing, Jobeth (Jacob) Sheldon, Samantha Schwarz and Ava Jennissen; Great grandchildren Juddson Schmiesing, Grant Sheldon, Greta Sheldon and Garrett Sheldon. Mary Jo is also survived by her brother Jack Guintire and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo enjoyed time with family and friends, golfing, fishing, vacations at the beach and antiquing.

A mother’s love is special. She is greatly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held in Austin, MN at a date to be determined.

More News

Mary Jo Rasmussen

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Former Packer swimming champ hopes current contender can win big 

Hurricanes storm past Lyle-Pacelli girls

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

News

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

News

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Battle over George Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

News

Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into ‘micropolitan’ areas

Mower County

New social group starts up in Austin

News

Pandemic brought more people outdoors — and parks are planning for a busier future

Albert Lea

PHOTOS: Inspiring learning through art

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Mower County

Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

Education

Eberhart finalists named