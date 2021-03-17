expand
March 17, 2021

Marian M. Tollefson, 91

By Daily Herald

Marian M. Tollefson, age 91 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Marian Mildred Fischer was born July 25, 1929, to Erich and Reta (Clayton) Fischer in Waseca, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Marian graduated from Waseca Central High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Gene Tollefson on February 3, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Marian’s first job was working as a bookkeeper for Western States Utility in Waseca. After she married Gene, the couple engaged in farming. In 1955, they then moved to Austin, Minnesota, where Gene got a job with Hormel Foods and Marian worked for nearly 30 years at Zips Neighborhood Grocery. There was not a child in the neighborhood that Marian did not know their name. She loved traveling with friends and was always the first to say, “Let’s go to the casino!” Some of her favorite past times were taking trips up north and especially trips to Hawaii. Marian loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Donna) Tollefson; grandson, Jason (Stephanie) Tollefson; granddaughter, Jessica Tollefson; three great grandchildren, Alyssa, Isaac and Talan; sister-in-law, Julia Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Reta Fischer; husband, Gene Tollefson; parents-in-law, Stanley and Mildred Tollefson; brother, Clayton Fischer; sisters, Phylis (George) Krampitz and Betty (Rolland) Biesterfeld.

A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A public visitation will take place from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

