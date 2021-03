The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team scored a 63-41 win over Schaeffer Academy (1-12 overall, 0-12 SEC) in Lyle Saturday.

Alana Rogne scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Athletics (2-14 overall, 2-12 SEC).

LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 31; Kearah Schafer, 14; Olivia Heard, 8; Lissandra Ortiz, 4; Morgan Klankowski, 3; Kendahl Lewis, 2; Lexi Lewis, 1