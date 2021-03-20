Lyle-Pacelli boys slip past Rockets to move onto semifinals

The No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team survived a second round scare as they held off No. 7 Randolph (12-7 overall) 41-38 in a Section 1A Quarterfinal in Lyle Friday.

The Rockets had a chance to tie the game late, but Cole Walter came up with a big steal for the Athletics (18-2 overall), who put the game away at the free throw line.

“Randolph is a solid team and they are really well coached,” LP head coach Scott Koenigs said. “They sit in a 3-2 zone and really slow down the tempo. We shot really poorly, but we did enough for a hard fought win.”

LP scoring: Cole Walter, 12; Buay Koak, 12; Jed Nelson, 6; Jake Truckenmiller, 4; Zach Bollingberg, 4; Sam Nelsen, 3