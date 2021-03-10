expand
March 10, 2021

Jena DeMoss: Munch Madness

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Munch Madness is upon us as one of the biggest tournaments in college basketball approaches, and with that comes all of our favorite game day snacks. It can be easy to overindulge on days like this, but it is important to remember it is only a few days out of the year. And for those trying to reach certain health goals, munching doesn’t have to set you back.

Overindulging on game day food can upset blood glucose levels; for those trying to manage them, it can lead to high consumption of sodium and saturated fat, and next-day guilt.

If you are looking for some healthier switches to make to your favorite foods, here are some of your Hy-Vee dietitian favorites:

• Add a vegetable platter with a high-protein dip. Our go-to is plain Greek yogurt mixed with ranch seasoning; it tastes the same as popular veggie dips but has much greater nutritional value.

• Use low-sodium substitutes when making your game day foods. Easy switches include lower sodium barbecue sauces like G Hughes brand and low-sodium seasonings brands like Mrs. Dash.

• Swap your traditional crunchy snack options for higher protein & fiber snack brands like Beantios or Bada Bean Bada Boom.

• Use cookie cutters to cut up your favorite fruits to add a fun twist and a more appealing look. This may entice you to reach for that fun shaped fruit over a cookie.

• Try the ever so popular air fryer. Air fryers are great for giving you that great fried taste without soaking the food in oil which leaves a greasy taste.

• Swap out sugary drinks for flavored water. Consuming sugary drinks can greatly increase your blood glucose and may cause you to consume more food than what your body really needs. It is also important to stay hydrated and not confuse hunger with thirst.  Try options like: Bubbly, La Croix, Hint water, or try infusing your own with fun combos like strawberry & mint.

By focusing on healthy game-day snacks and the simple act of mindful-snacking, you will score a “slam-dunk” this basketball season!

Greek Six Layer Dip

Serves 45

What you need

• 1 (6 oz) container Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt

• 1 clove(s) garlic, minced

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

• 2 tsp fresh lemon juice

• ¼ tsp Hy-Vee kosher salt

• 2 (8 oz each) containers Hy-Vee roasted red pepper hummus

• 1 cup chopped cucumber

• 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

• ½ cup sliced Greek olives

• ½ cup Hy-Vee crumbled feta cheese

• Lemon-Basil Garlic Chips

What you do

1. In small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill, lemon juice and salt; set aside.

2. Spread hummus onto a 12-inch platter. Layer yogurt mixture over hummus.

3. Top with cucumber, tomatoes, olives and cheese. Serve with Lemon-Basil Garlic Chips.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/greek-six-layer-dip

The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

