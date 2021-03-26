expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Jeannine B. Buechner, 90

By Daily Herald

Published 9:30 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Jeannine B. Buechner, 90

Jeannine Beverly (Waldron) Buechner, 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at St. Mark’s Assisted Living on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Jeannine was born on November 24, 1930 in Austin, Minnesota to Victor Roy and Avice Eva (Standish) Waldron. At age 1 ½ Jeannine’s family moved to Albert Lea. She attended Albert Lea Elementary School, and in 1941 returned to Austin for 6th and 7th grade. Her family then moved west to the communities of Port Orchard and Bremerton in Washington State. In the summer of 1946, they returned to Austin and Jeannine finished 11th and 12th grade at Austin High School.

On May 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Richard Emmons Buechner. Jeannine and Dick lived in Valdosta, Georgia, Las Vegas, Nevada, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado. It was in May of 1953 they settled in Austin where they raised their family of three children. Jeannine and Dick owned and operated the Austin Dairy Queen for 17 years.

Over the years, Jeannine was very active in the Austin community. She served as Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, Past Commander of Disabled American Veterans, and former secretary of the Austin Artist Series.

She was a long time, devoted member of First United Methodist Church. Jeannine was a faithful volunteer and served on many committees including, Administrative Council Chairman, and President of United Methodist Women.

Jeannine and Dick enjoyed traveling the world! They also loved attending their grandchildren’s many activities, from sporting events to choir concerts and every moment in between. At the very center of her life was the love she had for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor Standish Waldron, Rodney Wayne Waldron; sisters, June Avice Waldron, Sybil Marguerite (Waldron) Wilson, Charlotte Faye (Waldron) Larson.

Jeannine is survived by her husband, Dick. Children, Cathy (Mark) Rieber of Santa Rosa, CA, Rick (Elaine) Buechner of Hastings, MN, Mike Buechner of Hanover, MN. Grandchildren, Emily Heinzelman, Erica Kunert, Carly Rieber, Kara Lachner, Jackie Buechner, Nathan Buechner, Brian Buechner. Great Grandchildren, Oliver Heinzelman, Jaxson Estopinal, Graham Kunert, Eva Kunert, Charlie Kunert, Ridley Lachner, Brody Lachner, Jackson Williams, Fritz Buechner. Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or donor’s choice.

More News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Jeannine B. Buechner, 90

Packers hit a scoring slump in season-ending loss to Byron

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Mower County

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Education

PHOTOS: Woodshop on the go

Austin Packers

Historic Surge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Third armed robbery suspect pleads guilty

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: March 7-13

Business

Hy-Vee partners with Hormel Foods and first responders to give away 5,000 hams

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin teen charged in attempted robbery

News

Man accused in Minn. clinic shooting to get mental exam

Albert Lea

Freeborn-Mower changes name, refreshes branding

Agriculture

13 areas in Minnesota targeted for gypsy moth treatments

News

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday

News

Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

LeRoy

IronHorse Races return, will start in LeRoy

Health

County sees decrease in active COVID cases

LeRoy

Virtual public meeting for LeRoy Hwy. 56 reconstruction project set

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Blake VanPelt

News

Part of Wright brothers’ 1st airplane on NASA’s Mars chopper

News

Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier

Mower County

Predatory offender arrested after brief standoff