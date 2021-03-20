expand
March 20, 2021

Peggy Klingfus, Sumner Elementary. Photo provided

Jayne Gibson: A smile and sunshine

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Families, students, community members – anyone that visits Sumner Elementary School knows our March Bright Spot Award Winner.

Ms. Peggy Klingfus, or as many affectionally call her at Sumner, Ms. Peggy, is the smile that greets Sumner students, families, staff and visitors. Her smile and warm, caring approach towards all is why Ms. Klingfus was selected as the March Bright Spots Award Winner.

It is hard to find Ms. Klingfus without a smile on her face and a laugh in her voice. When asked about it, she says it is simple.

“I love my job,” she said.

She has been with Austin Public Schools for eight years and her favorite part of the job is the people she gets to work with.

“They truly make me smile and my heart happy each day,” she said.”

According to Ms. Sheila Berger, Sumner Principal, Ms. Klingfus is also responsible for bringing smiles to many faces.

“Ms. Peggy makes every person that enters the school feel warmly welcomed. She treats all with respect and lets our families know this is their school.”

Austin Aspires and Austin Positive Action Coalition are extremely grateful for individuals in our community like Ms. Klingfus. Our Bright Spot Award winners make the community of Austin a welcoming place for all.

Ms. Klingfus, along with Bright Spot Award winners from previous months, will be recognized at the Positively Austin Program on April 9. This virtual event is open to all and is sure to have something for everyone! Please watch for additional information about how you can register to be a part of this special event!

Do you know a Bright Spot in the community like Ms. Klingfus? If so, be sure to nominate them today at www.austinaspires.com.

