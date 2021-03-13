expand
Ad Spot

March 13, 2021

Janice L. Neumann

Janice L. Neumann

By Daily Herald

Published 8:40 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Janice L. Neumann

Funeral service for Janice Neumann will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Born on May 22, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota to Milton and Stella Norton. Jan was the youngest of her eight siblings. In 1963, Jan was married to Ronald Schroeder. In 1964 Jan and Ronald were blessed with a son. In 1968, Jan married Richard Neumann. Richard and Jan welcomed their daughter in 1970 and Jan became a mother of three in 1975 with the birth of her second son.

Throughout her life she was able to enjoy living in a multitude of locations including spending considerable time with her children living in San Diego and later enjoying some time with her twin sister in Fort Worth. In 2010 she settled down in Gillette and began working for Behavioral Health Services where she worked to help others. In her free time, you would find Jan spending time with her family or having a cup of coffee with friends. Jan enjoyed dancing, singing, sewing, and playing the guitar. She will be remembered as a great mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Jan is survived through her children: Richard and Elena of Marysville, WA; Marti and Jason of Gillette, WY; Milton and Heidi of El Mirage, AZ. Her grandchildren: Janna (Kyle) Merchen, Ricky (Brooklyn) Neumann, Christopher Frye, Jonathan Neumann, Joseph Neumann, Tiffany Frye, Hailey Neumann and Brice Neumann. Her great grandchildren: Jacob, Kiley, Frances, Jason, Cassius and Zane. Her siblings: Barb of Waverly, MN; Elaine of Austin, MN; Eudell (Maynard) of Joliet, IL; Judy of Fort Worth, TX; Richard Pederson of Rose Creek, MN and Jean Norton of Austin, MN. Jan now joins her parents Milton and Stella, her Sisters Jackie and Aggie, and her Brother John in Heaven. The family request that memorials be made to Jason Frye to help with funeral costs. Memorials and condolence may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com

More News

Lyle-Pacelli boys take down Lanesboro

Packer girls close out with a win over Winona

Southland’s super seniors lead the way over Cougars

Grand Meadow girls roll past Schaeffer

News

PHOTOS: Tasty afternoon at the Nature Center

News

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

Mower County

County Board candidates address budget and tax levy

Mower County

‘You are loved’

Mower County

Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

News

Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online

News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra agrees on 2-year contract extension

News

COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

Health

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

News

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

News

Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota

News

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates