James “Jim” Husemoller, 73

March 19, 2021

By Daily Herald

Published 5:12 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

James “Jim” Wayne Husemoller, 73, of Owatonna, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Owatonna Hospital.

He was born January 14, 1947 in Austin, Minnesota the son of Maynard and Betty (Bird) Husemoller. He grew up on a farm near Claremont.

Jim worked at Cedar Valley Services in Owatonna and resided in a group home in Owatonna. He enjoyed being around people, eating out, bowling, setting jigsaw puzzles and loved flowers.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan Schaefer of Owatonna and JoAnn Ferguson of Maple Grove; niece, MacKenzie Ferguson (Gabriel Carlson) of Minneapolis; nephew Nathan Ferguson and his daughter, Maisie of Minneapolis; aunt, LaVonne Husemoller of Austin and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Betty Husemoller; brother, Dean Husemoller; uncles and aunts, Russ Husemoller, Jim and Jackie Crowley, and Butch and Kate Carll.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Ron Huber will officiate. A reception will follow at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna.

