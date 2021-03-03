Jail and Justice center closes to the public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in some of the county buildings in Austin, the Mower County Jail and Justice Center will be closed to the public.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the center will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Those with business at one of the agencies within the center will have to make an appointment.

The schedule an appointment, call:

Mower County Corrections — 1-507-437-9454

Court Administration — 1-507-509-7013

Mower County Attorney — 1-507-437-9428

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 4,057 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as for today’s report, up 10 cases from Tuesday.