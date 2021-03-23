expand
March 23, 2021

IronHorse Races return, will start in LeRoy

By Daily Herald

Published 6:09 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The IronHorse Races are back.

After having to be cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IronHourse Races on the Wapsi-Great Western Trail will be held Saturday, May 1, provided coronavirus cases remain steady.

There are four possible foot races to enter to accommodate different levels of ability and endurance on the 26.2-mile route, which will start in LeRoy and end at the Trailhead in Riceville, Iowa.

The race is a straight shot race with no loop, which is preferred by most marathon runners. The next level of challenge is the half-marathon of 13.1 miles. This race starts close to the Iowa/Minnesota border and uses the WGWL Trail entirely proceeding through McIntire, Iowa, to the trailhead.

The third race is the 10K with a starting point south of McIntire. The fourth race is the 5K,  which starts at the Trailhead and loops back to the starting point.

Check-in point will be at the trailhead with shuttle service for those who reserve it during the registration process or runners may choose their own support transportation to the starting points.

Award medals for each of the four races will be given for first, second and third in both male and female, but not in age categories.

Registration deadline for all four races is Thursday, April1. There will be no day-of registration, just check-in for those who advanced registered.

To register, go on-line to https://ironhorse.wgwltrail.com/. When registering, please make note of all mandatory COVID requirements, including masks.

