Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,143 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 94 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 100 cases are still active in Mower County, 20 fewer cases than Friday of last week.

“That’s not the case statewide,” Crystal Peterson, director of Mower County Health and Human Services, told the Mower County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “It’s really something we’ve seen specific to our county.”

Peterson reported that 8,105 county residents have received at least one vaccine, adding that HHS has given out 2,000 vaccines.

The first round of the next phase of vaccinations begins next week in Minnesota. Among those eligible to receive vaccinations are food processing plant employees. Peterson said HHS will apply 500 vaccines to Hormel Foods and 500 to Quality Pork Processor next week.

Statewide, the MDH reported 492,108 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,686 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 26,079 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,380 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,969 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,220 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.