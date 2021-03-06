expand
March 5, 2021

Greibrock Austin Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

By Daily Herald

Published 7:37 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Braden Greibrock , a senior at Austin High School, as their Student of the Month.

Braden Greibrock

“I have been in shop classes since 10th grade, where I have been able to learn more about woodworking, construction, electrical, and small engines,” Braden said. “These skills will help me in the future as I will know how to do it myself. I have also been taking PSEO classes since the beginning of 11th grade, which will help me prepare for my future.”

Braden has 58.3 volunteer hours logged on Get Connected, with another 58.3 hours awaiting approval. 

“I have been involved in a few different activities while in school,” he said. “I have been on the Austin Area Mountain Bike Team since I was in seventh grade. When I joined the mountain bike team, the trails in town were relatively new. I was involved in the trail building of the Schindler’s Way Mountain Bike Trail. I was able to learn a lot in how the trails are built and maintained. I am also involved in the high school FFA. This year I am the vice president and have been learning a lot through my experience while in it. In addition, I am on the Ag Mechanics Team. We took first overall as a team and I got third place individual in our region. It will be fun to go to state later this year. Last year I was a mentor for the sixth grade robotics team at IJ Holton. When helping with that, I had the opportunity to hear their ideas and help problem solve with them to improve their robot’s functions.”

Braden has also helped with packing lunches for the FFA Feed a Farmer program and has volunteered at the Southgate Carnival.

“I plan on going to Riverland College for two years to complete my general classes, then transfer to South Dakota State University where I plan on majoring in Agronomy,” he said about his future plans. “After graduation, I plan to come back home and work on our family’s farm.”

In closing Braden said, “The two people who have had a positive impact on my academic life in school are Mr. Carlson and Mr. Schiltz. Mr. Carlson has been my woodworking teacher since the 10th grade. He has seen my dedication to the skill and has pushed me further to do more complex wood joinery. I appreciate him taking the time to help me increase my skills. Mr. Schiltz is my FFA instructor. This year, he has encouraged me to do more things that FFA offers. He has gone out of his way to get me the information that I need to complete the things that I’m interested in. This has been very helpful to me as my career will be in agriculture.”

