expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

GMLOS Bulldogs advance to Section 1A title match, aim for second straight state berth

By Daily Herald

Published 7:31 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team moved within one win of getting back to state after it beat Caledonia/Houston 46-22 in the Section 1A Quarterfinals and topped Dover Eyota 42-32 in the Section 1A Semifinals in Eyota Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (28-4 overall), who went to state last season, will take on Zumbrota-Mazeppa (11-8 overall) in the Section 1A title match in New Prague at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with a strip to state on the line.

GMLOS 46, Houston 22

106: Anthony Romero (GMLOS) pinned Braxton Lange (CH) (2:36)

113: Aiden Quintana (GMLOS) pinned Will Allen (CH) (5:57)

120: Brandon Ross (CH) pinned Dalton Pischke (GMLOS) (1:26)

126: Owen Denstad (CH) 5-1 dec. over Cohen Wiste (GMLOS)

132: Isaac Blocker (CH) pinned Braxten Wiste (GMLOS) (2:35)

138: Tucker Ginther (CH) 10-2 maj. dec. over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS) 

145: Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 12-2 maj. dec. over Cory Scanlan (CH)

152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) pinned Bronson Knutson (CH) (1:07)

160: Daniel Smith (GMLOS) pinned Alec Weinbender (CH) (1:53)

170: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Eric Mauss (CH) (0:57)

182: Noah Sayles (GMLOS) pinned Gunner Tolleson (CH) (0:14)

195: Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) over 5-3 dec. over Aiden Goetzinger (CH) 

220: Sam Rogich (CH) 11-5 dec. over Rowan Sween (GMLOS) 

285: Christian Luthe (GMLOS) 8-1 dec. over Dameriz Davis (CH) 

GMLOS 42, Dover-Eyota 32

106: Anthony Romero (GMLOS) pinned Bryce Whitethorn (DE) (1:33)

113: Damon Bye (DE) over Aiden Quintana (GMLOS) (0:43)

120: Bolton Thesing (DE) pinned Dalton Pischke (GMLOS)  (5:25)

126: Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) pinned Ngqou Shou Whitethorn (Dover-Eyota) (1:50)

132: Brodie Kellen (DE) 16-1 tech. fall over Braxten Wiste (GMLOS) 

138: Lucas Winfield (GMLOS) pinned Jackson Welsh (DE) (0:54)

145: Gavin Gust (DE) 3-1 over Donavon Felten (GMLOS) 

152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) pinned Treyton Thesing (D-E) (0:32)

160 Blake Lehnertz (D-E) over 5-2 dec. over Daniel Smith (GMLOS) 

170 Tyler Shea (D-E) 11-6 dec. over Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS) 

182: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Aidan Gasper (D-E) (0:25)

195: Noah Sayles (GMLOS) pinned Carson Mitchell (D-E) (1:27)

220: Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) pinned Jackson Duellman (Dover-Eyota) (0:59)

285: Spencer Welsh (D-E) pinned Christian Luthe (GMLOS) (1:27)

More News

GMLOS Bulldogs advance to Section 1A title match, aim for second straight state berth

Get to Know: LeRoy-Ostrander’s Isaac Collier

APS suspends in-person through March 19

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

Education

APS suspends in-person through March 19

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

Mower County

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Mower County

SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

News

Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’

Agriculture

South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

News

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

News

Majority of MN students now have option to attend school in person

Agriculture

Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers donate to local 4-H Clubs

News

At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case

News

$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

News

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot