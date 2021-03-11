expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Isaac Collier. Photo Provided

Get to Know: LeRoy-Ostrander’s Isaac Collier

By Rocky Hulne

Published 8:08 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Isaac Collier is a senior at LeRoy-Ostrander

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I play football and basketball. 

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memories are going to Travel Lanes after big football wins with my team or coming home on the bus after a great basketball win with my team

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned what it’s like being a part of something bigger and having big goals and dreams to shoot for. I have learned about what it means to work hard.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: One of my biggest role models is a former teammate of mine who graduated in 2019. His name is Trey Hungerholt and he is a role model to me because he helped teach me how to work hard and he was a great teammate and was always the hardest working guy around.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I were to have a conversation with anyone it would definitely be Michael Jordan because he is one of the greatest athletes of all time and it would be cool to talk to him all about his mindset and the way he thinks face to face.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: One of the biggest obstacles I had to overcome was breaking my hand my junior year. I broke it during the sixth game of the regular season.It kept me out for the rest of the season and playoffs. It had a big effect on the way I viewed the game and I had to work a lot harder because of how much it set me back as an athlete.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be to play in the NFL.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Favorite food is definitely Spaghetti. 

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: After high school I plan on playing college football and getting at least a 4-year degree.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through this pandemic has definitely had huge effects on every person’s life. Living through it I know that it is something I will look back on and remember forever. It has already taken so many opportunities and fun experiences away from me and I’m hoping it can go away before I go to college.

More News

Get to Know: LeRoy-Ostrander’s Isaac Collier

APS suspends in-person through March 19

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Education

APS suspends in-person through March 19

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rose Creek woman charged with selling meth to police informant

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with soliciting child

Mower County

Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

Mower County

SEMAC announces April 1 grant application deadline

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

News

Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’

Agriculture

South Dakota hemp backers hopeful about planting this year

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

News

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

News

Majority of MN students now have option to attend school in person

Agriculture

Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers donate to local 4-H Clubs

News

At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case

News

$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

News

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot