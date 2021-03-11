Get to Know: LeRoy-Ostrander’s Isaac Collier

Isaac Collier is a senior at LeRoy-Ostrander

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I play football and basketball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memories are going to Travel Lanes after big football wins with my team or coming home on the bus after a great basketball win with my team

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned what it’s like being a part of something bigger and having big goals and dreams to shoot for. I have learned about what it means to work hard.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: One of my biggest role models is a former teammate of mine who graduated in 2019. His name is Trey Hungerholt and he is a role model to me because he helped teach me how to work hard and he was a great teammate and was always the hardest working guy around.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: If I were to have a conversation with anyone it would definitely be Michael Jordan because he is one of the greatest athletes of all time and it would be cool to talk to him all about his mindset and the way he thinks face to face.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: One of the biggest obstacles I had to overcome was breaking my hand my junior year. I broke it during the sixth game of the regular season.It kept me out for the rest of the season and playoffs. It had a big effect on the way I viewed the game and I had to work a lot harder because of how much it set me back as an athlete.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be to play in the NFL.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Favorite food is definitely Spaghetti.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: After high school I plan on playing college football and getting at least a 4-year degree.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through this pandemic has definitely had huge effects on every person’s life. Living through it I know that it is something I will look back on and remember forever. It has already taken so many opportunities and fun experiences away from me and I’m hoping it can go away before I go to college.