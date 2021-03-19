expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Gary E. Mason, 72

By Daily Herald

Published 5:11 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

Gary E. Mason, 72

Gary Earl Mason, 72 of rural Glenville, Minnesota passed away at his home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Gary was born in Mower County, Minnesota to Jesse J. and Lillie A. (Bendickson) Mason on March 17, 1948. He graduated from Austin High School in 1966. Gary and Nancy A. Underhill were married July 6, 1968 at First Methodist Church in Austin, Minnesota.

He started career with the Milwaukee Railroad in 1968. As years passed he went from Brakeman to Conductor, and the railroad changed to the Soo Line R.R., then Canadian Pacific R.R. Gary retired in 2008 after 40 years of service.

Gary enjoyed his fishing trips up North and fly-ins to Canada. He was an avid sports fan. He followed car racing, and especially enjoyed the Wild, Twins, and Vikings. His pride and joy was his 1969 Dodge Dart. When you walked by it in the garage, you had to walk by it sideways with your hands in the air; not to be touched! Gary loved being outside on his John Deere 540 lawn tractor. After the yard was done, he would spend hours mowing ditches. He was a proud member of A.A. and his years of sobriety, and attended several meetings every week.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger and Keith; sister, Karen Ellis; nephew, Kerry Dombrock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean W. and Gladys J. Underhill.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy Mason of Glenville; sons, Mark (Gina) Mason, John (Suzie) Mason, Gary “Deano” Mason, all of Austin; grandsons, Michael (Jessie) Mason of Pine Island, Jacob (Summer) Mason of Austin, Conner Mason of Austin, Walker Morgan of Winona; great grandchildren, Carter and Zoey Mason of Pine Island, Cecilia Mason of Austin; sisters, Rhonda Gautchi of Woodbury, Gloria Dombrock of St. Paul; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dean “Frank” Underhill of Austin.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

More News

Forthun’s double-double lifts Rebels to a playoff win

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

County Board candidates address housing

Education

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower County

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

Local Government

County Board candidates address housing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Mapleview man charged with selling drugs

Health

About 140 COVID cases active in Mower

News

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Mower County

PHOTO: Squirt hockey players chip in for PTTP

News

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Education

CDC changes school guidance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

News

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

News

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates