expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Funeral notice: Mahlon “Pete” Lonergan, 94

By Daily Herald

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Aug. 2, 1926-March 9, 2021

NEAR ROSE CREEK, Minn. – Mahlon “Pete” Lonergan, 94, rural Rose Creek, Minn., died Tuesday, March 9, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, Minn. The Rev. Jeremy Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Adams American Legion Post 146.

Arrangements by The Adams Funeral Home.

clasenjordan.com

More News

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Mower County

Hormel, QPP plant workers eligible for next round of vaccinations

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Rural Elkton property damaged in March 2 blaze

Mower County

Photo: Dornink tours The Hormel Institute

News

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

News

Majority of MN students now have option to attend school in person

Agriculture

Mower County Corn and Soybean Growers donate to local 4-H Clubs

News

At Chauvin trial, some in jury pool have sharp views on case

News

$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

News

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

News

More Minnesotans eligible for coronavirus vaccine

News

Trial for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death forges on, for now

Mower County

Landowner enrollment set to begin for Walk-In Access program

News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Health

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

News

Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

News

Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

News

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Mower County

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

Business

The perfect time

News

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Education

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity