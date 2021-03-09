Funeral notice: Mahlon “Pete” Lonergan, 94

Aug. 2, 1926-March 9, 2021

NEAR ROSE CREEK, Minn. – Mahlon “Pete” Lonergan, 94, rural Rose Creek, Minn., died Tuesday, March 9, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, Minn. The Rev. Jeremy Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Adams American Legion Post 146.

Arrangements by The Adams Funeral Home.

