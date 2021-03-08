expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Herald file photo

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

By Associated Press

Published 10:37 am Monday, March 8, 2021

NEW YORK — Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 30 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

Authorized vaccine doses first became available in December, and they were products that required two doses spaced weeks apart. But since January, a small but growing number of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and have been asking questions like: Do I still have to wear a mask? Can I go to a bar now? Can I finally see my grandchildren?

More News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Health

More than 10% of Minnesotans have had a virus vaccination

News

Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

News

Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

News

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Mower County

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

Business

The perfect time

News

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Education

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

Austin Living

Austin Living: Slice of Heaven

Education

Greibrock Austin Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Mower County

AFD completes training to be ‘MnFIRE Aware’ of cardiac risks firefighters faces

News

State data shows disparities in race, ethnicity of who’s getting vaccinated

Business

Community food shelves to receive needed support from Furniture Mart USA’s campaign

Mower County

Cumulative county COVID cases reaches 4,100 as active cases double

News

Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

News

Appeals court says judge in Chauvins case ‘erred,’ must reconsider additional murder charge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 21-27

Education

Education Briefs

Hayfield

Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame announces class of 2021 inductees

News

Mississippi River cities join project to map plastic litter

News

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy