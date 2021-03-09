expand
March 8, 2021

Fritcher crashes the boards as Vikings down NRHEG

By Daily Herald

Published 9:43 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (5-11 overall, 4-8 Gopher) 81-45 on the road Monday.

The game was trailed 21-20 late in the first half, when the Vikings (13-3 overall, 11-2 Gopher) put together a 25-4 run that went into the second half.

Easton Fritcher had 14 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.

“It was incredible, he was a man child out there,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack. He was ripping it out of other people’s hands. He was tenacious.”

Hayfield 31 50  —  81

NRHEG 21 24  —  45

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 20; Isaac Matti, 17; Easton Fritcher, 14; Ethan Pack, 13; Lucas Hansen, 7; Joey Tempel, 5; Karver Heydt, 3; Kobe Foster, 2; free throws: 55 percent (11-for-20)

