Forthun’s double-double lifts Rebels to a playoff win

Southland senior Ethan Forthun had his best game of his career as the No. 1 seeded Rebels dominated No. 8 Lanesboro (8-12 overall) 68-38 in a Section 1A Quarterfinal in Adams Friday.

Forthun finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Rebels (17-2 overall).

Southland will play No. 4 seeded Rushford-Peterson in the semifinals in Rochester Century at 7 p.m. Monday.

Lanesboro 23 15 — 38

Southland 47 21 — 68

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 37; Harrison Hanna, 11; Dan Boe, 11; Eli Wolff, 4; Nick Boe, 2; Mullenbach, 2; Sorenson, 1; free throws: 61 percent (11-for-18)