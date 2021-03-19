expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Former Packer swimming champ hopes current contender can win big 

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:21 am Friday, March 19, 2021

It’s been 50 years since Terry Reding was a state champion for the Packers, but he still gets a smile on his face when he steps into Bud Higgins Pool at Ellis Middle School.

Reding was back in his hometown this past week as he paid a visit to Logan Kelly, an Austin senior swimmer who is hoping to match his feat of winning a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke.  

Reding won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1971 for the Packers and he took second in the race in 1972.

“I sure hope he wins it,” Reding said of Kelly’s chase to win a 100-yard breaststroke title this Saturday. “When I see the times he puts up, it’s like ‘holy crap, he went how fast?’”

Reding held the AHS 100-yard breaststroke record for 10 years before John Higgins, the son of former AHS head coach Bud Higgins, broke the record. Kelly took Higgins record and he will have his name plastered all over AHS’s record books as he heads off to swim at Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis next year.

Kelly met Reding for the first time this week, but he knew Austin’s last state champ a little better as he was a middle schooler when Craig Heimark won the state title in the 200-yard freestyle in  2015.

Kelly, who holds AHS records in the 200-yard individual medley, the 200-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle,  may have put up some big performances himself, but he still doesn’t feel he has equaled the feats of swimmers like Reding and Heimark.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t feel my name means as much as Craig’s (and some of those guys),” Kelly said. “They’ve just been up there on the board my entire time swimming. I swam with Craig a couple of times but I didn’t get to talk to him too much because I was a seventh grader.”

Austin boys swimming and diving head coach Ryan Kelly, who is also Logan’s dad, said that it was great for his son and the rest of Austin’s state qualifiers to meet a Packer legend.

“I love hearing stories about the old days. I think it’s spectacular to learn about the background and the history of the program,” Ryan said. “It’s really cool to gain an appreciation for this program. That can do nothing but help our guys as they grow. They might not understand it quite as much right now, but hopefully later on down the road, they understand more of what they’re being a part of.”

Reding recalls swimming at the high school and holding meets at the YMCA during his junior season, but he was one of the first swimmers ever to step into Bud Higgins Pool as he was able to give it a test run while they were filling it up.

“We jumped into the four-foot end and we swam down to the other end. It was polar plunge cold and it was seven feet deep at the other end,” Reding said. “We were all freezing and nobody could get up and grab the wall to climb out of the pool.”

Reding is already in the AHS athletic Hall of Fame, but he still has a hard time grasping how long it’s been since he swam for the Packers.

“It’s unbelievable that this pool is 50 years old now,” Reding said.

 

 

 

More News

Mary Jo Rasmussen

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Former Packer swimming champ hopes current contender can win big 

Hurricanes storm past Lyle-Pacelli girls

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

News

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

News

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Battle over George Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

News

Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into ‘micropolitan’ areas

Mower County

New social group starts up in Austin

News

Pandemic brought more people outdoors — and parks are planning for a busier future

Albert Lea

PHOTOS: Inspiring learning through art

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Mower County

Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

Education

Eberhart finalists named