Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

No injuries were reported after an Austin residence was damaged in a Wednesday evening fire.

According to Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy, firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday at 800 Second Ave. NW.

McCoy said the fire started in the back of the residence and that only part of the structure burned. The house’s only resident was not at home at the time.

McCoy estimates the damage to be about $30,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the house’s contents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the State Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate.