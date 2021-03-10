FFA Spotlight: Owen Carroll

Name: Owen Carroll

Grade: 10th

Hometown: Austin

Parents: John and Karla Carroll

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

This is my second year in FFA, and the first year that I have been actively involved with the Chapter’s activities. This year I participated in my first CDE as a member of the Ag Mechanic’s Team. Otherwise, in the last couple years I have helped with Feed a Farmer, Third Grade Farm Tour, participated in the chapter’s Fruit and Butter Braid sales, and attended the first ever virtual 2020 National FFA Convention with my Chapter members. I am also going to be working on a SAE with a restoration type project this summer.

What are some things you have learned while being in FFA?

One thing that I have learned is teamwork. I realized how important it was to work together while my Ag Mechanic’s Team was preparing for our regional CDE test. We all brought something different to this group that helped each of us grow in this CDE. I also realized how important it is to have good time management skills. It is so important to be able to handle all the commitments that you are facing, especially when a team is trying to accomplish a certain goal and everyone has different school and home schedules. It is clear that in order to be successful when involved with activities, you need to know how to balance your time so that you don’t get overwhelmed and let someone else down.

What does it mean to be involved with FFA?

To me, being involved in FFA means that I am being given an opportunity to explore what agriculture has to offer before I have to make a commitment to something, in case I don’t like it.

What are your future plans?

I plan on continuing to grow in FFA for the next couple years and take advantage of everything it has to offer me. As for after high school, I have been thinking of taking up a trade either as a pipefitter or an electrician. But I still have a little time to figure that part of my life out.

What advice would you have for younger students?

I would tell them if they are not involved in FFA to try it out. FFA is a good place to try different things to see if you like them before having to make a lifetime commitment. I would also tell them to get involved in as much as you can. It will make a big difference in your FFA experience.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA leaders: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com .