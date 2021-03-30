expand
March 30, 2021

Emma Haugen. Photo provided

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

By Daily Herald

Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Name: Emma Haugen

Grade: 10

Hometown: Austin

Parents: Corey and Jen Haugen

What are some

activities you are involved with

at Austin FFA?

I just recently joined FFA during National FFA Week, so I am just beginning my FFA journey. I was fortunate to recently participate with seven other freshmen in the virtual Greenhand Camp that was put on by Region VIII officers. I am looking forward to getting involved with my Chapter and all events and activities they do.

What do you hope

to learn while

being in FFA?

I hope to learn more about agriculture and all it has to offer me. I am looking forward to getting to know my chapter members better as well.

What does it mean

for you to be

involved with FFA?

Although I am new to FFA, to me being involved means that I can be part of the world of agriculture and to have chances to explore the many career paths that are available throughout the USA. Also, by being involved in FFA I will be able to better myself by participating in leadership, speaking, and teamwork activities. All these opportunities will give me skills that will last a lifetime.

What other clubs and activities are you involved with?

I am active with my church group, and I am a member of AHS Student Council. I also play tennis for AHS and take dance lessons at Jane Taylor Dance.

What CDE/LDE/SAE’s do you want to explore?

I would like to explore small animal/vet science, fish and wildlife management, forestry, and floriculture. The possibilities are endless and only limited if you choose not to take advantage of them.

What are your future plans?

Since I still have time to decide what I really want to do after high school, I have time to explore my options. But I think that I would like to either do some sort of veterinarian work or own some kind of business that is animal related. Time will only tell which career path I will take. 

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz. Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com .

