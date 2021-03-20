Evie Mohrfeld: Hopes of more travels to come

As I thumb through some of the ideas of travel destinations for us, I feel like I am looking through the old Sears Catalog.

Every page looks good, and then as I go on, I think, okay, let’s see where we would like to go with the time left in 2021.

With the joy of the beautiful summers we have here, a few one-day travel visits would blend in nicely. A schedule of sorts is in place and will be announced as soon as it deems possible.

In late summer, the extended Riverboat Cruise on the Rhine River in Germany is going forward. A group meeting will also be announced for the Aug. 27 tour of Germany, France and Switzerland Cruise.

There still is time to join us. Please call the Travel number at 1-507-438-3946 for more information.

As I have taken you on a tour of places we have been, I am still pulling out albums of photos. Here are the last group of destinations on the list that I have challenged you with.

18. Sand Dunes Buggy Ride, Oregon

19. Drive through the Redwoods, California

20.Country and Opryland Music, Nashville, Tennesse

21.Glass Cathedral, Branson, Missouri

22. Our Lady of Guadalupe, La Crosse, Wisconsin

23. Fish Creek, Dells, Wisconsin

24. First Luxury Riverboat Cruise, Danube River Cruise through Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic.

25. Excursion to an Embera indigenous village.

On this trip we discovered Panama and the Panamal Canal, which joins the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean. Including the cruise through the Canal, which go through yearly about 14,000 cargo ships with goods to be shipped to all parts of the world.

The next five days were visiting the rich history with a ride on the Panama Canal Railway, local produce and fish markets, Monkey Island, aerial tram ride, and boarding the dugout canoes to an Embera indigenous village.

The native sons were dressed in their traditional attire to help us board and canoe to their island.

Striving to preserve their heritage, this village, with 60-plus residents, will entertain us in their local dances and we will partake in a simple lunch cooked locally.

Whether its a one day outing or extended tripwith friends made along the way, we are looking forward to soon be on the road again.

Think spring.